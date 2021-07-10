ATHENS — Athens rocked Wellsboro for seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Athens walked away with the 13-5 win and the District 15 title.
Sam Cheresnowsky led off the game with a single and the next six Athens batters reached base safely. Graham Wanck, Joey Dickerson, Zach Fisher and Alex McQuay all singled to get on base. Athens sent 10 batters to the plate and every one put the ball in play. After some fielding struggles early in the inning, Wellsboro was able to get three outs and end the Athens blast.
While Wellsboro escaped the first inning attack, they could not mount any of their own. In the first three innings, only one Wellsboro batter made it on base. Gabe Cuneo worked a walk in the second inning.
Athens continued to put runs on the board, scoring four more runs in the second inning. Three of those runs resulted from a Connor Davidson home run over the left field wall. Athens pushed its lead to 11-0.
Facing an 11-run deficit, Wellsboro rallied to put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Reed Richardson singled to lead off the inning. Griffin Morral blasted a double to left field which scored Richardson. Morral was able score on throwing errors. With two outs, Justin Mosher singled, advanced to third and scored on a wild pitch. The three runs closed the gap to 11-3 and avoided an early 10-run rule end.
Athens added two runs to their tally in the top of the fifth. Connor Davidson singled and drove in Jacob Shores and Wanck. The two runs built the lead back to 10, at 13-3.
After a rain delay, play resumed with Wellsboro at bat in the bottom of the fifth. With rain on the radar, Wellsboro rallied for two runs. Mascho singled to lead off. Coen Tennis drove him home three batters later. Chase Priset drove in Griffin Morral on a sacrifice to end the scoring in the stanza. Wellsboro extended the game to the sixth inning, trailing 13-5.
Wellsboro shut out Athens in the top of the sixth. Athens returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth. The game’s final out exhibited a feature the Athens’ coaches preach, composure in the face of adversity. Dickerson, playing left field, lost a possible pop out in the lights putting Martin on first base. Two outs later, another pop fly went just over Dickerson’s head. Dickerson turned, found the ball and fired the ball from deep left field to his catcher’s glove. Fisher made the tag on the runner coming home to end the game.
Athens Manager Jason Wanck praised the work ethic, attitude and effort of his players. “We come to practice every day very grateful for the opportunity.”
Athens will host the next level of Little League playoffs, sectional play. Athens will play its first game Friday night at 8:00.
