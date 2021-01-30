WAVERLY — Waverly soccer standout Gabby Picco made her choice for college back in November but her signing on Friday was still a special moment.
“It’s super exciting for me and an exciting time for my family,” said Picco of a signing day that included a number of teammates and coaches — all properly masked and distanced — in the Waverly High School gym. “I’m really happy I’m going to LaSalle. It’s the perfect fit.”
She was particularly glad that the event was set up so her family and friends could be part of her day.
She had been in contact with her soon-to-be coaches just before the ceremony.
“I texted my coaches right before this and I told them, ‘I just want to let you guys know I’m signing today.’”
The reply came back, “’congratulations. We cannot wait!’ I’m really excited.”
Picco said back in November that she fell in love with the school when she visited.
“I got the feeling when I stepped onto campus that I really could see myself here and fell in love with the coaches, the program and the facilities,” she said at the time.
For Picco academics is a big thing, and LaSalle was a good fit for her.
“Academically I fell in love with the school because I plan on majoring in business and the business building just has been redone. It fit me academically and is a perfect distance away from Philadelphia to allow me to do internships in the city.
“Athletically, I fell in love with the coaches as soon as they reached out to me last fall. They treated me like family from the start and that’s when I knew they were the school that I wanted to attend and play for. Athletically, they stand for what I stand for and at the end of they day they want me to be my best on and off the field.”
For Picco, LaSalle offers a chance to play in a good conference, the Atlantic 10, while also still playing a lot of the games on the East Coast, giving family and friends a chance to see her play.
“I’m really excited to get to play in the A-10 Conference, especially because my family can come and watch me play and it allows me to be even more competitive than I already am. I believe it will really push me to my full potential.”
It would seem like now is a time for Picco to relax now that she chose a college. Instead, she knows that the real work is just starting now.
“A lot of people have asked me if I’m somewhat relieved and am not as nervous now that I have committed,” Picco said. “The truth is, I’m probably more stressed now because I know that this is the time where I need to train and work even harder than I already have been.
“It’s not time to rest, it’s actually the exact opposite. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited and blessed now that I am committed, but I know I still need to work.”
While Picco has already proven what type of player she is, she still has things she wants to work on.
“The things I want to work on with my game is to become even more creative, faster and stronger,” she said. “Division I soccer is completely different from premier soccer. The girls are just as good as you if not better, stronger, quicker and know the game like you know it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.