ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team stayed hot on Thursday, defeating Towanda 3-0.
Emma Roe scored two goals on three shots for the Lady Wildcats.
Norah Reid scored the third goal for Athens.
Towana had four shots in the game, all of which were stopped by Athens goalkeeper Hannah Blackman.
Athens recorded 17 shots in the game.
Allison Thoman led the team with six shots, and Reid had a total of four.
Towanda had a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
With the win, Athens improved to 4-0-1.
The team will have several days off before its next game on October 6 on the road against Williamson.
