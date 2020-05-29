The picture you see in viewing this column is the first evidence we have that chipmunks climb trees and bushes. Linda Marie snapped this picture while resting on a bench along the Pine Creek Rail-Trail a week ago. The animal is eating buds from a sumac bush. In asking some outdoor oriented friends about this photo, only one fellow told me that he used to chase chipmunks while growing up and many times the animal would climb a tree. That was an interesting piece of information to me.
We looked up information about the chipmunk in “Wildlife of Pennsylvania” by Charles Fergus. He is well known book author from Central Pennsylvania. He writes that indeed, chipmunks climb trees in the normal course of gathering food. The diet of the chipmunk is rather large. They love wild nuts; white acorns are much preferred. They also eat seeds from cherry, maple, shadbush, dogwood viburnum, ragweed wintergreen and wild geranium. The diet also includes mushrooms, berries, corn, apples, peaches, pears and garden vegetables. We know that chipmunks enjoy sunflower seeds because they come to our feeder.
The typical range of the eastern chipmunk is about ½ acre. They are burrowing animals and not true hibernators although they block the entrance to their burrow when winter approaches. On mild winter days, they will appear briefly from the burrow.
Ideal habitat is open deciduous woods with plenty of stumps and logs. Chipmunks love to sit on a stump and survey the area. Many times we have ridden our bikes by them on the trail and often they do not move.
The eastern chipmunk is a fascinating creature. Indian lore has it that the chipmunk got it strips from a black bear’s paws. Prior to that, it was just a mouse. I like to say that they are mice with racing stripes. Lots of laughs and smiles when I pull that one.
Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things in nature that God gives us to truly enjoy.
