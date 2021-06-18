WYALUSING's CATHERINE BROWN
Buy Now

School: Wyalusing

Athlete: Catherine Brown

Sports: Soccer, Cross Country, Basketball, Track

Letters earned: 12

Athletic awards and honors: Four-time Cross Country State Qualifier, Two-Time Cross Country District Champion, Two-time Cross Country NTL Champion, Softball District Champion, Softball NTL Champion, Softball All Stars Rookie Team, Four-time Cross Country All Star First Team, Two-time Basketball All Star Second Team

Class rank/GPA: Second out of 83/3.94

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 2017-2018 Softball Rookie Team, 2017-2018 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Cross Country First Team, 2018-2019 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Cross Country First Team, 2019-2020 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Cross Country First Team, 2019-2020 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Basketball Second Team, 2020-2021 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Cross Country First Team, 2020-2021 NTL Coaches’ All Stars Basketball Second Team.

Academic awards/honors: Wyalusing Class of 2021 Salutatorian, Four time High Honor Roll Recipient, Member of National Honor’s Society,Clarkson Leadership Award, Good Citizenship Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Community service: Leo Club, People Helping People, Elementary Girls’ Basketball Coach, Altar Server at St. Mary’s of the Assumption

Community awards/accolades: 2021 Bradford and Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, Diocese of Scranton 2020 Bishop’s Youth Award Recipient.

Future plans: Attend the University of Pittsburgh to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and continue on to graduate school to become a Certified Nurse Practitioner.

Athletic Director: Brent Keyes

Principal: Gary Otis

Parents: Douglas and Elizabeth Brown

Load comments