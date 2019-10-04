Players to watch

Athens: QB Mason Lister; WR Keegan Rude; WR J.J. Babcock; DT Ian Wright; DL Dylan Comstock.

Towanda: QB Tanner Knuckle; WR Haven Benjamin-Fee; RB Jyshaire Robinson; DL Lacin Terry; DB Trent Kithcart.

———

Fast facts

Athens: The Wildcats’ 1-5 start is its worst since 2014 … Athens won three of its last four games that year … Athens’ offense has been 33 percent better than it was the first two weeks … Athens’ defense has allowed over 400 yards the last three weeks.

Towanda: The Black Knights 0-6 start is the worst in this decade … Towanda did have two 1-5 starts during that time … Kunkle accounts for 44 percent of the Black Knights’ yards and has over half of the teams touchdowns.

———

2018 records

Athens: 4-7.

Towanda 4-6.

———

Last five years

Athens: 33-22.

Towanda: 26-35

———

Last game

Towanda won last season’s game 20-18. The Black Knights are 3-2 against Athens over the last five years.

Load comments