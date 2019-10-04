Players to watch
Athens: QB Mason Lister; WR Keegan Rude; WR J.J. Babcock; DT Ian Wright; DL Dylan Comstock.
Towanda: QB Tanner Knuckle; WR Haven Benjamin-Fee; RB Jyshaire Robinson; DL Lacin Terry; DB Trent Kithcart.
———
Fast facts
Athens: The Wildcats’ 1-5 start is its worst since 2014 … Athens won three of its last four games that year … Athens’ offense has been 33 percent better than it was the first two weeks … Athens’ defense has allowed over 400 yards the last three weeks.
Towanda: The Black Knights 0-6 start is the worst in this decade … Towanda did have two 1-5 starts during that time … Kunkle accounts for 44 percent of the Black Knights’ yards and has over half of the teams touchdowns.
———
2018 records
Athens: 4-7.
Towanda 4-6.
———
Last five years
Athens: 33-22.
Towanda: 26-35
———
Last game
Towanda won last season’s game 20-18. The Black Knights are 3-2 against Athens over the last five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.