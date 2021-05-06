TIOGA JUNCTION — It was expected that Sayre’s baseball Redskins would bounce back in a big way from their first loss of the season, but Wednesday was ridiculous.
Sayre, already up 12-1 through two innings posted 14 more runs in the third on to put the finishing touches on a 26-1 Northern Tier League pasting.
It took Sayre four batters to score, albeit with three walks and an error. Two batters later Zach Garrity’s two-run single gave Sayre all the runs it wound need.
Clearly, though, that wasn’t all the runs the Redskins wanted.
Kannon VanDuzer followed with a single and Jackson Hubbard laced a two run double for a 5-0 lead after just a half inning.
Williamson got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on mack-to-back doubles by Owen Gontarz and Gabe Kaufman.
The Redskins basically put the game out of rech in the second with seven runs fueled by base knocks from Zach Moore, David Northrup and Jake Burgess along with some wildness from the Williamson mound.
Then came the visitors half of the third. Burgess opened a barrage with a two-run double. Brayden Horton followed with a triple and Luke Horton added a double. Seven singles and a few walks later the fusillade was over.
Erik Berkan also had a double for the Warriors, who were limited to four hits by VanDuzer, who faned eight without a walk in a short starting outing.
It was a big day at the plate for Garrity, who had four hits, five RBI and three runs. Moore had three singles, three RBI and two runs; Burgess finished with a single to go with the double, three RBI and four runs; Northrup added two hits, two RBI and four runs; and VanDuzer had two hits, a run and one RBI.
Also for Sayre, Hubbard had his double, three RBI and a runBrayden Horton added four runs and three RBI to his triple; Luke Horton had three runs and two RBI to go with his double; Oakley Gorman had three runs. and Josh Arnold scored once.
Sayre will try to keep its momentum going with the Redskins host Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.