ATHENS — Heading into Friday night’s clash at Athens, the Troy Trojans were in the driver’s seat in the Northern Tier League Division I title race — and they made sure that was the case when they left Alumni Stadium.
Troy dominated throughout the game as the Trojans rolled to a 65-7 win over the host Wildcats.
The Trojans are now one win away from winning their first NTL title since 2014, when they shared the honors with the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers. They have not won an outright title since 1988.
Troy continued to ride Damien Landon Friday at Alumni Stadium as the back went for 361 of the team’s 530 rushing yards on the game. Landon also found the end zone five times — all in the first half.
Head coach Jim Smith praised the offensive line following Friday’s game.
“We won the battle up front and that’s what it’s all about in Troy,” said Smith. “That’s attributed to our hard working guys up front, that’s where our miss-match is.”
The Trojans made quick work of the hosting Wildcats, as they put together a 28-point first quarter.
Landon scored all four of the Trojans’ touchdowns in the first quarter. The first of which came on Troy’s opening drive of the game, as Landon rattled off a 47-yard touchdown run.
After forcing the Wildcats to a three-and-out, Landon needed just one play from scrimmage to go 70 yards for the score.
Athens would draw to within one score when quarterback Mason Lister and Shayne Reid connected on a 51-yard touchdown.
It was Landon again on Troy’s very next drive, which lasted just two plays and resulted in an eight yard score.
Another Athens’ three-and-out gave the ball right back to Landon and the Trojans. Troy put together a 92-yard drive that was capped in a Landon seven-yard touchdown.
Landon would score his fifth touchdown early on in the second quarter, this time from 35-yards out.
A different Trojan found paydirt with 3:20 left in the half. It was a quarterback keeper by Dominick Ayers from one-yard out that saw the Trojans go into halftime with a 42-7 lead.
With the mercy rule in affect and the accelerated clock going, the Trojans still found time to add three more scores.
The lone score of the third quarter came when Justice Chimics ran the ball in from 2-yards out.
Duane Ainey scored the first of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns with 5:21 left in the game, taking the ball in from six yards out.
After the Wildcats’ put the ball on the ground on their next possession, Ainey capped a short drive with a eight-yard run.
The Trojans will travel to take on the Canton Warriors in the annual Old Shoe Game next Friday.
More than the Old Shoe Trophy will be on the line Friday night, as the winner of the game will claim at least a share of the NTL Large School title. If Canton is to win the game and the Wellsboro Hornets win their game next week, there will be a three-way tie for the crown. If Troy wins the game, they’ll claim the title outright.
Smith knows that his Trojans will have to be on top of their game next week.
“Next week is our rival. It goes without being said in these games, you throw out all the records and you throw out all the statistics and you know, you can’t compare scores because the kids of both sides show up to play and they let go and we have two very supportive communities and two pretty good football teams,” said Smith about next week’s showdown. “I’m really excited for this Friday.”
For the Trojans it isn’t just the NTL title on the line. The game also carries large implications for district seeding and can determine if they’ll have home field advantage.
The Wildcats will travel to play Sayre next week in the annual Rusty Rail game.
