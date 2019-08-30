Division 1

League Overall

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Canton 1-0 40-6 — 1-0 40-6

Wellsboro 0-0 0-0 1/2 1-0 53-6

Wyalusing 0-0 0-0 1/2 1-0 34-6

Athens 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 21-31

NP/Mansfield 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 17-49

Troy 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 35-42

Towanda 0-1 6-40 1 0-1 6-40

Division 2

League Overall

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Sayre 1-0 67-6 — 1-0 67-6

CMVT 0-0 0-0 1/2 1-0 14-12

Cow. Valley 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 6-53

Montgomery 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 36-50

Muncy 0-0 0-0 1/2 0-1 6-35

Bucktail 0-1 6-67 1 0-1 6-67

Section IV Football Conference

Section IV

Division II

League Overall

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Chen. Forks 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Chen. Valley 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Johnson City 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

M-E 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Norwich 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Oneonta 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Owego 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Waverly 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Division III

League Overall

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Dryden 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

New. Valley 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

SVEC 0-0 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

WG/O-M 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Division IV

League Overall

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Greene 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Groton 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Moravia 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

Tioga 0-0 0-0 — 0-0 0-0

