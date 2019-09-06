Players to watch
Athens: 5- RB/CB Damian Hudson; 7- WR/CB Keegan Rude; 64- C/DE Dylan Comstock; 82- WR/DB JJ Babcock; 87- TE/DE Ben Pernaselli.
Cowanesque Valley: QB/DB Seth Huyler; RB Elliott Good; WR Owen Fitzwater; ATH Kole Hurler.
Fast facts
Athens: The Wildcats have never lost to Cowanesque Valley. Athens has yet to top 200 yards of offense in either of the first two games of this year. Teams have had success through the air as the Wildcats have allowed 264 yards in two games.
Cowanesque Valley: The Indians have relied heavily on Huyler and Hurler. Hurler leads the team in receptions with nine — for 96 yards — and the running of the QB, who had 122 yards and a score on 10 carries last week.
Last five years
2018: Athens 41, Cowanesque Valley 13
2017: Athens 46, Cowanesque Valley 0
2016: Athens 56, Cowanesque Valley 6
2015: Athens 64, Cowanesque Valley 10
2014: Athens 40, Cowanesque Valley 0
