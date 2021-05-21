ITHACA — Tioga’s Zach Nichols carded an 8-over 43 on Hillendale’s par 35 front nine to earn medalist honors on Thursday and lead the Tigers to a 194-207 win over Odessa-Montour in IAC golf.

Evan Sickler and Tyler Roe posted a 47 and a 48, respectively for 5-2 Tioga and Levi Bellis scored a 56.

The 58 carded by Ben Davis and James Luther’s 62 did not factor into the team scoring.

David Patterson led O-M with a 47 and teammate Benson Patterson had a 48.

Also scoring for the Indians (1-8) were Eliza Starkweather with a 50 and Wes Wade with a 62.

Tioga will host SVEC at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Load comments