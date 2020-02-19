MILLVILLE — With 3:52 remaining in the opening half of No. 6 Sayre’s game at No. 3 Millville, Matthew Lane was fouled during a three-point attempt from the wing.
Despite protest from the Millville fans, Lane went to the line and buried each attempt, adding to Sayre’s lead. The Redskins started fast, played solid defense, and upended the District 4 Class AA Tournament’s third seed by a final of 48-38. The win will advance Sayre into the semifinals to play No. 2 Bloomsburg at a date and time to be announced.
As for Wednesday’s contest, it was a constant game of chase for the Quakers as they never led in the game after Sayre managed to pull away in the first quarter. Corbin Brown led the initial charge, scoring nine of his 15 points over the opening eight-minute stretch.
“He started to dominate a little more as a senior,” Sayre (12-11) Coach Devin Shaw said. “He’s becoming that senior leader to be able to take over when we need it. He’s a player we can rely on to go get a bucket if we need it.”
Brown came into the game hot after he finished with 18 in the Redskins final game of the season. That resulted in a win over Montgomery and Wednesday was much of the same for Brown. He opened the game with a mission as he made two of his first three shots. He finished with nine in the quarter but grabbed six rebounds to go with those totals as he controlled the glass for the Redskins.
In the second quarter, Sayre continued to add points as Zack Moore, who finished with a game-high 18 points, connected on a long three from the top of the key. The long shot opened the quarter. It also added to Sayre’s growing lead over the Quakers (16-7).
“Our guys didn’t quit,” Millville Coach Rick Reichner said. “They came back in the second half. They cut it to five. We gave up a couple threes that stretched the lead out. Making that run takes a lot out of you. They fought back and got to five and at that point it’s all you can really ask of them. I’m proud of the seniors and the way they led us.”
A critical point came in the second when Matthew Lane was fouled as he attempted a three. He made all three free throws and pushed Sayre’s advantage to 23-10 with 3:52 left in the half. Sayre took a 25-15 lead into the break.
Once out of halftime, Sayre continued to stay hot as it made three threes to open the second half on a 9-1 run. Lane hit a three and Moore buried two more as the Quakers found themselves down 34-16 before a timeout was called.
“It’s not a neutral site, it’s the home team and we had to battle their crowd and everything that goes with it,” Shaw said. “We did a good job at the start. We got out to a good lead, and I don’t think the environment bothered us at all. That’s always good. You never know how your team will show up.”
Will Holdren was the focal point for the Sayre defense as the Redskins swarmed around him throughout the game. Holdren still manage to get 11 points.
“They came here ready to play and wanting to make a statement and prove something,” Reichner said. “Hat’s off to their team and their coach. They played very well. After the slow start, our kids played well. I’m proud of them, and I’m proud they didn’t give up.”
No. 6 Sayre 48, No. 3 Millville 38
Sayre (48)
Matthew Lane 2 3-3 8; Dominick Fabbri 2 0-0 4; Zach Moore 5 4-4 18; Lucas Horton 0 0-0 0; Brayden Horton 0 0-0 0; Corbin Brown 7 1-4 15; Connor Young 1 1-2 3; Ethan Miller 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Firestine 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 48
Millville (38)
Cam Laubach 0 0-0 0; Landon Evans 2 2-3 6; Blake Evans 2 0-0 4; Owen Reichner 1 1-2 3; Eli Klinger 5 4-8 14; Will Holdren 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 8-15 38
SAYRE 15 10 11 12 — 48
MILL 4 11 9 14 — 38
3—Point Goals: Sayre—5 (Lane, Moore 4). Millville—none.
Records: Sayre 12-11. Millville 16-7.
Next: No. 6 Sayre vs. No. 2 Bloomsburg, TBA
