MANSFIELD — Ty Morral threw down a 77 and two other Wellsboro golfers broke 90 Tuesday to lead the Green Hornets past the rest of the Northern Tier League’s golf teams.
Wellsboro finished with a team score of 334, easily outdistancing second-place North Penn/Mansfield’s 360. Cowanesque Valley was third with a 384, Sayre took fourth with a 419, Athens was fifth with a 431 and Towanda held up the rest of the league with a 446.
Joseph Propheta had an 82 and Brock Hamblin added an 85 for the Hornets.
Reece White led NP/M with an 87 and three teammates — Curtis Craig, Ethan Weiskopff and Alex Stein — shot in the low 90s.
Austyn Outman led Cowanesque Valley with an 83, and Joel Heck had a 92 for the Indians.
Sayre was led by Kannon VanDuzer, whose 86 nipped teammate Gavin Blair by two strokes. Dylan Seck also scored with a 98 for the Redskins.
Kyler Setzer again led Athens with a 104. Brady Smith and Travis Jayne logged matching 108s and Carter Jones added a 111 to the score sheet.
Tyler Hawley paced Towanda with an 87.
The Northern Tier League will reconvene for another match at River Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
