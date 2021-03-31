WAVERLY — For the second straight game, the Waverly boys soccer team used a pair of goals in the second half to lift their team to victory. On Tuesday, the Wolverines were tied with Watkins Glen in the second half. That was when senior Nate Ryck chipped in two goals to secure the victory fresh off the commitment to Elmira College.
“I’m really happy to see all the hard work these boys have been putting in paying off for them,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. “They are really becoming a cohesive unit, and it’s been fun to watch.”
A scoreless first half setup Ryck’s first goal that was assisted by Griff Schillmoeller to open up the floodgates for one more Ryck goal later in the game to seal the two-point win for the Wolverines in a game that was hard to get going for the home team.
Waverly held the advantage in shots on goal by a tally of 9-5, in a game that saw a lot of defense in the first half and picked up in the second. The Wolverines also had five corner kicks, and Watkins Glen just had two.
Cameron Mclsaac had five saves for the Wolverines in the win while Bryce Kelly recorded five saves for the Senecas.
“Defensively, the boys worked well together and did well to protect our early lead,” Ryck added. “We still need to improve our finishing a bit, and I am hoping that gets better as we progress through the season.”
The Wolverines picked up the win, improving to 2-1 on the season. They will be back in action on the road Thursday when they head to Odessa-Montour. Watkins Glen falls to 0-2 and will take on Newark Valley on Thursday as the visiting team.
