WAVERLY — In one of a number of a virtual meets that made up the IAC Swimming and Diving Championships, Waverly won nine of 11 events to roll to the league title.
The Wolverines amassed 434 points to easily outdistance second-place Lansing, which had 371 points. Watkins Glen was third with 295 points, Dryden took fourth with 259 points and Odessa-Montour was fifth with 169 points.
Oscar Williams, Kaden Wheeler and Jerrell Sackett were quadruple winners for the Wolverines.
The trio teamed with Ryan Clark to win the 200 medley relay with a time of one minute, 46.98 seconds. The same quartet won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:34.41.
Williams also won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.48 and the 100 back in 1:00.51.
Wheeler added wins in the 100 fly with time of 55.23 and the 100 breast in 1:06.91.
Sackett’s other wins came in the 50 free with a time of 22.84 and in the 100 free with a time of 52.20.
Liam Wright added a pair of wins for the Wolverines by taking the 500 free in 5:31.44 and teaming with Max Pan, Sheldon Huddleston and Dillon Madigan to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:56.27.
Wright was also second in the 200 free.
Taking thirds for the Wolverines were Madigan (200 free and 100 fly); and Pan (50 free).
In an odd twist to this COVID-19 schedule, Waverly has one more meet remaining. The Wolverines are scheduled to travel to Corning on Monday, March 1 for what’s listed as a 6 p.m. start.
