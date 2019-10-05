Athlete of the Month: Brayden Horton (Sayre football)

SAYRE — The Sayre High football team finished September with a 5-1 record — and a big reason for that was the play of sophomore quarterback Brayden Horton.
Horton threw for 1,027 yards and 14 touchdowns in the first six weeks of the season while adding 262 yards and seven scores on the ground in that stretch.
With his impressive start to the season, Horton has been named the Morning Times’ Male Athlete of the Month for August/September.
While he has been one of the area’s best so far this season, the sophomore signal caller believes he can improve his game by just putting in the work, week in and week out.
“I think I’m in a pretty good spot. I’ve had a lot of things to work on lately, especially reading defenses. The coaches have really helped me out with that. It’s just been a lot of trying not to overthink it and get right back down to basics again,” said Horton.
Horton believes that “back to basics” mentality is something the entire Redskins team can use as they head down the stretch of the season.
“We’ve really been getting back down to basics and just trying not to overthink the opponent and try not to psyche ourselves out about it. I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” Horton said.
Horton entered high school football at the same time that Kevin Gorman took over as head coach of the Redskins — and it has been a great combination so far.
“He’s been really good about getting the offense and making it simple for us to understand,” Horton said of his head coach. “I’ve just loved everything about what they’re doing here. They are really turning the program around. I think that there can be nothing but good things to come.”
The Sayre QB believes some of those good things could happen this season.
“(We are) just trying to get that first seed in districts, winning the (NTL) Small School (title) and just those team goals that everybody has,” said Horton.
Getting to know Brayden Horton
Favorite subject in school: Chemistry
Favorite pro sports team: Eagles
Favorite local restaurant: OIP
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Benchwarmers
Future plans: Probably something in the sports managing/marketing field and I’m looking into playing baseball in college.
