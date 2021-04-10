SPENCER — The SVEC Eagles ran all over Trumansburg in a blowout, winning by a score of 70-34. SVEC had over 450 yards rushing and had nine total touchdowns. Junior running back Hunter Haynes had 222 yards on the ground and two scores while junior tight end Devin Beach had five total touchdowns.
The Eagles set the tone in this game early, rushing for 47 yards on the very first play. The five play, 75-yard drive ended in a Nick Thomas one-yard rushing touchdown. SVEC was successful on the two-point conversion, making the score 8-0.
After a fumble recovery by the Eagles defense, they continued their rushing dominance. It took three plays for SVEC to score on a Beach rushing touchdown. After another two-point conversion, the score was 16-0.
The Blue Raiders got on the board after a 76-yard kick return touchdown by junior Aden Alexander. Trumansburg failed on the two-point conversion, making the score 16-6 Eagles.
The ground and pound continued for SVEC, rushing for 55 yards on their following drive before a Nick Thomas to Devin Beach passing touchdown. Another successful two-point conversion for the Eagles made it 24-6.
Trumansburg turned the ball over on their first play of the following drive, leading to another SVEC touchdown. Beach ran in the ball from 15 yards out to make the score 32-6.
The Blue Raiders answered right back when sophomore Zach Voorheis hauled in a 50-yard pass from junior quarterback Ethan Fulton. SVEC still led, 32-12.
The Eagles made quick work of their next two drives when Hayes scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown. SVEC would extend their lead to 48-12.
Trumansburg would score for the last time in the first half after an eight-yard rush from Alexander.
The Eagles didn’t waste much time scoring on their final two drives of the half. An 81-yard passing touchdown from Thomas to Beach and a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Haynes capped an explosive first half for SVEC. They held a 62-18 lead at halftime.
The Blue Raiders came out fighting in the second half, scoring on their first possession. A six-minute, nine play drive was capped off by another Alexander rushing touchdown. Trumansburg converted the two-point conversion, making it 62-26.
SVEC wasn’t done scoring yet. First year Ousmane Duncanson ran it in from 43-yards out to finish off a five-play drive for the Eagles. They extended their lead to 70-26.
Aden Alexander continued his impressive game on the Blue Raiders’ next drive, scoring on a 56-yard pass from Fulton. This was the final scoring play for both teams and the game ended 70-34 SVEC.
Nick Thomas finished 2-for-44 on the game, throwing for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Fulton went 3-f0r-10 for 125 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hunter Haynes had a massive game, rushing for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Devin Beach finished with seven rushes for 71 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Aden Alexander put up 44 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, as well as 75 yards and a touchdown reception and over 100 yards returning with a score.
“It’s nice to spread it around and give everybody a piece of the pie,” coach Mike Chaffee said after the game about all of the Eagles’ offensive weapons. “Those guys feed off each other. As a coach it’s great.”
Trumansburg falls to 2-2 and will travel to Newfield to face them next Saturday.
SVEC improves to 3-0 and will face Newfield again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
