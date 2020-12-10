Tioga’s Wessels selects Pitt.-Bradford

TIOGA CENTER — Not having a 2019 junior season didn’t deter Tioga’s Kindra Wessels from moving on to the next level. Whether there’s a 2020 season or not, Wessels will take her talents to Pitt-Bradford in the fall.
“It’s a really small community and it suits me because I’ve been raised through a small school,” said Wessels. “The softball team; we treat each other like family. It’s not just about going out and playing softball, it’s about making friends for life.”
Wessels was looking at a wide range of schools before deciding on Pitt-Bradford.
“I was looking at Georgia Southern Universlty, Alfred University, Onondaga Community College, Fordham University and UMass,” she said
Georgia Southern, Fordham and UMAss are all NCAA Division I programs. So why head for Pitt-Bradford?
“I didn’t really want to go D-I right away,” Wessels stated. “I wanted to play. I didn’t want to sit the bench for two years on a D-I team. I wanted to work myself into D-I, so I’m probably only going to stay two years at this college. If I like it I may stay but in the future In want to be a D-I player at least for a year or two.”
“She’s an outstanding student-athlete,” said Tioga Principal Josh Roe. “She has over a 90 average for her 3 1/4 years so far and will have earned a year of college credit before she leaves Tioga. She has participated in a wide range of sports at Tioga, obviously focused very much into softball. She has the personal skills and the drive, the dedication and the motivation to be extremely successful at the next level.”
Wessels said she was looking to study criminal justice.
“My big plan is to be an FBI agent,” she said.
Wessels has the drive to succeed.
“I’ve always tried to push myself up to the next level. I feel like if I don’t push myself, I’ll just be at a standstill. I try to improve on something every single day.”
That’s true in softball and extends to her chosen career, too.
“Working my way up through the ranks was an experience. I had to prove myself in the modified years and that’s when I saw my first interest in softball. I got pulled up to JV in eighth grade and then in my sophomore year I got pulled up to varsity.”
Then there wasn’t a season last year.
“Definitely this school has brought me up through the ranks and taught me something about softball.”
She also lauded the education at Tioga.
“The education is very good because it’s a small community and getting to have one-on-one time with the teachers is great. I would definitely struggle without having that.”
Her advice for anyone wanting a shot at the next level?
“Push yourself. You don’t want to sit around all day long and do nothing. Every day (you should find) something you want to improve on. You want to learn something new every day. Have the motivation, commitment level and the mind set to do something every day.”
