Athens, Valley Storm Valley Storm softball player announces college decision

SAYRE — Megan Bennett has been a stalwart in the circle for both the Valley Storm softball team and Athens High School. Saturday evening, she announced her decision to make Alfred University the next step in her softball career.
Bennett noted that multiple facets drew her to Alfred
“All the girls on the team made me feel at home, their campus is so pretty and their psych program is so good.”
Bennett plans to major in psychology. She is concerned about tackling a challenging course load and keeping up with softball. But she is confident she is prepared.
“I’ve always been pretty good with my grades,” she said.
Bennett sees an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the circle for the Saxons. Alfred’s current starting pitcher is a senior. Her graduation will open up competition to fill her spot.
For this spring, Bennett will still be in the circle for Athens with some lofty goals.
“Last year we won NTLs, so this year we want to go a lot farther than that, possibly go far in districts,” she explained
In a moment of reflection, Bennett was grateful for the efforts of her coaches, especially her dad, and for the efforts of her battery mate Harley Sullivan.
