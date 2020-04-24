The fate of the 2020 New York State Section IV football season is yet to be decided, but one thing still remains for certain. Should the fall season be played out, major realignments will take place for some local New York teams.
Schedules for each team were officially released recently and all three teams will see significant changes in difficulty of schedule in their new divisions.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Tioga, who has won eight of the last nine section titles, will each stay in their respective classes of C and D. However, a familiar face will join class C in Waverly, who has spent the last couple of seasons in class B.
The Waverly Wolverines will even join the SVEC Eagles in Division V while Tioga will stick around in Division VII.
Along with new division alignments, the state has also proposed a new rule that is likely to be passed. This would be for teams to have the ability to elect if they would like to either have a regular scheduled scrimmage or decide to have an actual game in what would act like a “week zero” if you will.
However, with the recent concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that this could be waived off and the season would start regularly on Week 1 if it isn’t already going to be delayed further.
One big takeaway when first looking at the schedule is the tough competition Waverly will have to endure despite moving down a class. Should the state approve of teams playing right away in the opening week, the Wolverines will open up with a tough class A opponent from section III in East Syracuse Minoa. The ESM Spartans are fresh off a 4-4 season from a year ago in a loaded division.
The competition will only get more strenuous for Waverly in the following weeks. After a non-league battle, they will host the back-to-back class C state champion in Susquehanna Valley on September 11. SV is still riding a 26-game win streak with its last loss coming in 2017.
One week later, the Wolverines will travel to Chenango Forks, the defending state champion in Class B. Both state champions return their respective outstanding players from the state finals in Logan Haskell and Lucas Scott. After that, Waverly will round out the regular season with divisional opponents such as Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, Dryden, Whitney Point and SVEC.
Perennial powerhouse Tioga will see similar opponents to last season, but will welcome a new addition to Class D in Newark Valley, who is no stranger to winning sectional titles of its own.
Tioga and Newark Valley met a season ago in a non-league contest in Week 2 where the Tigers won by a score of 24-20 on their final possession. That game will take place at Newark Valley on October 17 — in what could be a preview for the sectional championship game.
The Tigers will also have a few competitive non-league contests scheduled as they will head to Walton on Week 7 for a rematch of last year’s sectional title game won by Tioga by a score of 44-36. There is also a possibility of Tioga opening the season with a matchup against Owego, who remains in Class B for 2020. The two teams often meet up for a scrimmage in the preseason, but that game could turn into a regular season game with the state’s approval.
The SVEC Eagles will once again be in one of the hardest divisions in the state, with plenty of new faces as well. The Eagles will open up the regular season on September 11 with a visit to Norwich. They will follow with some notable opponents such as Oneonta, Dryden and Waverly to close the season on October 30. They will also have a notable opposition for their senior night this year as WG/OM will come to town on October 23.
Area Section IV teams will begin their quest for state titles in late August this year as the state has decided to push the season back slightly. These schedules could also be subject to change later in the summer as a few teams could still drop to the eight-man division depending on numbers for certain schools.
A decision has also yet to be made on the future of fall sports in 2020 from the ongoing and ever changing COVID-19 pandemic.
