NEW MILFORD — Led by eight points from Corbin Brown, Sayre came out of the locker room after halftime and turned a one-point lead into an eight-point advantage.
The Redskins matched the Blue Ridge Red Raiders from there to post a 67-59 non-league win in their season opener. It was the first varsity coaching win for Sayre grad Devin Shaw.
Sayre led 15-13 after the first quarter on the strength of nine points — all on three-pointers — by Dom Fabbri.
Gavin Rosa had seven points and Carson Koehler added six for the Red Raiders in the second period as the home team cut Sayre’s lead to a point at 32-31.
Brown, who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, had 16 of his points after the break. Fabbri finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals; Zach Moore popped for 14 points; Brayden Horton had eight rebounds and five assists; and Matt Lane added seven assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Redskins.
Koehler paced Blue Ridge with 16 points, Rosa added 14 points and Ryan Mills finished with 12 points.
Sayre will play Susquehanna Community at 5 p.m. art Blue Ridge.
Waverly 76, Newark Valley 58
NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly rolled out to a 48-25 halftime lead. Newark Valley cut its deficit to 12 after draining threes in the third quarter before Waverly rebounded and put the game away.
“It was a game of runs,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “We had a nice run in the first and second quarters. Out of the half Newark Valley started making threes, but we have a lot of young guys who haven’t been in that situation and they responded well down the stretch. Getting an 18-point win in a tough gym to play in is a step in the right direction.”
Scott Woodring had his second double-double in as many games with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Caden Hollywood had 13 points and three assists; Ryan Lambert added 10 points; Aidan Westbrook added nine points and five rebounds; and Joe Tomasso packaged six points with four steals and three assists.
Ethan Bigelow led Newark Valley with 13 points and Andrew Obregon had nine points.
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 67-20 behind 16 points from Nalen Carling and 14 from Davis Croft.
Candor 66, Tioga 35
CANDOR — The host Indians jumped on Tioga right from the start to open a 21-7 first-quarter lead that grew to 37-14 by halftime.
The second half was much more competitive, but by that time the damage had been done.
Sam Taylor and Jerrick Allen led Tioga with eight points each and Derrick Gage had six points.
Alex Doucett had 17 points to lead three Candor players in double digits. Kolden Foster had 14 points and Brayden Ferris had 12 points.
Tioga will host Newfield on Tuesday.
Newfield 68, Spencer-Van Etten 53
NEWFIELD — The host Trojans opened fast to lead 21-10 after a quarter. S-VE closed to within 31-26 at halftime, but a 24-16 advantage in the third quarter for Newfield put the game out of reach.
James Sutherlin led S-VE with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Matt Byrne added 13 points; Matt Merrick had 10 points; and Blane Whitmarsh had five boards for the Panthers.
S-VE will host Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
