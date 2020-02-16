ITHACA — It’s been a difficult winter season for Waverly’s Isaac Chandler. He started off well then vanished.
The reason we didn’t see him for a couple of months was an leg injury he sustained early in the season.
He sat out most of the year before coming back for the Class Sectionals. He did well, winning the pole vault in that meet. He then set about working toward a trip to states. Saturday afternoon, Chandler topped the bar at 15 feet to take home the gold and the bid to the New York State Winter Track and Field Championships at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Track and Field facility Saturday, March 7.
Chandler said his winning 15-foot effort was not his best.
“I hit 16 over the summer,” the Senior said. “I’m just coming back from an injury to my leg. There’s not a lot of rehabilitation coming back at the end of the season. My physical therapist, Brian Hathaway, is amazing. He’s been there for me the whole time to bring me back. I credit him with this meet for being able to bring me back, and my pole vault Coach Matt Shuffler for being the best coach I could ask for guiding me.”
That 16’-0” vault came at a USATF-sanctioned meet.
As it was his second meet back from the injury, form was the key.
It was a matter of having the right form,” he said. “Everything is there, it just had to connect.”
He did have a few misses.
“I needed to go up a pole and the standard wasn’t in the right place,” Chandler said. “I just needed to correct some little things that wouldn’t have affected the jump otherwise. Having one meet (before the state quaifier) was a little stressful, knowing that if I didn’t make a height I wouldn’t go. That would be disappointing, but I realized I just had to go out there and do what I had been doing.”
Waverly Coach Scott Baird was hoping to take other athletes to states, but it wasn’t to be.
“Unfortunately, it was not the day we were hoping for,” the coach said.
Even though he has no other athletes moving on, there were some good performances and two school records broken
The first one was by Collin Wright in the 3200. He broke his from earlier in the season. The old time was 10 minutes, 17.52 seconds. The new one is 10:09.80.
The other School Record came from Marissa Eisenhower in the weight throw. The new record is 36-5 1/2. The old record was from last week where the weight throw was conducted alone at Cornell. The old record was 34-10 3/4. That did become the new record last week beating her old record from last year of 33-1.
Wright placed seventh in that 3200 and Eisenhower was eighth in the weight throw.
Staying with the ladies, Sheridan Talada — who was also coming off an injury — and Cora Smith were third and fourth in the 3000 with respective times of 10:44.20 and 10:54.00.
Melina Ortiz had a third and a fourth. She wan a 7.62 for third in the 55 and 44.00 for fourth in the 300.
Also for the Waverly girls, Alyssa Simonetti took seventh in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.76 and Elizabeth Fritzen was seventh in the 1000 with a time of 3:15.40. In addition, the 4x800 relay team of Fritzen, Smith, Talada and Paige Ackley ran a 10:30.23 that was good for third.
Turning back to the guys, Wright also placed seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:48.61 and two relay teams placed fourth in their respective events.
The 4x400 team of Alex Gadow, Sam Vandyke, Jayden Rose and Brandon Bubniak ran a 3:58.81. Waverly’s 4x800 relay team of Rose, Nate Ackley, Bubniak and Wright ran a 9:15.02.
