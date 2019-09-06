WAVERLY — Whitney Point took a 2-0 lead into halftime and never let up in scoring four more after the break in a 6-0 boys’ soccer win over Waverly on Thursday.
Alfonzo Perna popped for three goals to lead the Eagles. Liam Lynch netted two goals and Matt Jordan had the other.
“Well, this game didn’t go as well as we had hoped, but we have the philosophy that we either win or we learn, and we definitely learned a lot,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck. “There are a lot of good takeaways from tonight and we are going to build on those and work on fixing the things we need to fix. We need to get better at closing down the ball and just get more confident with the ball at our feet. This team has a great mindset and endless amounts of effort, this one game doesn’t define our season and I know without a doubt we will grow from here.”
Whitney Point got off 32 shots and took six corner kicks. Waverly had three shots and one corner kick.
Zack Tuker had three saves in goal for Whitney Point and Waverly keeper Cameron McIssac stopped 26 shots.
Waverly will play at Lansing on Tuesday.
Lansing 4, SVEC 0
CANDOR — Lansing held just a 1-0 lead at the half, but was more efficient after the break in getting the IAC win.
Sam Panzer netted all four Bobcats goals.
“Overall a very well balanced game.,” said SVEC Coach Gary Holmes. “Lansing was able to capitalize on a first half clearance mistake by SVEC.
“In the second half, the SVEC team was able to get some good quality looks but had some very near misses and a couple of really fine saves by the Lansing keeper. All three of the Lansing second half goals were off of very fast transition play from the halfway line into the SVEC penalty area.”
Lansing held a 4-2 advantage in shots and a 4-1 edge in corner kicks at the half, but each team had 11 by game’s end and maintained a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Lansing goalie Tomas Vance and SVEC keeper Brayden Krebs had six saves each.SVEC will visit Union Springs on Tuesday.
