Tomasso headlines IAC girls basketball All-Stars

WAVERLY — In most seasons it’s a rare feat when a player not on the division champion team takes home the most valuable player award.
Yet, such was the case for Waverly junior Sidney Tomasso. After completing a season in which she scored the 1,000th point of her career, Tomasso was named the Interscholastic Athletic Conference South Large School Most Valuable Player.
Joining Tomasso as first-team All-Stars are teammate Kennedy Westbrook; Newark Valley’s Mackenna Nechwedowich; Hannah Ferguson and Grace Gardner; and Notre Dame’s Kahlia Rivera.
Named to the second team were Newark Valley’s Brianna Beebe and Allie Wandell; Edison’s Mikayla Bush; Notre Dame’s Taylor Vandine; and from Watkins Glen, Adrienna Solomon.
In addition, Waverly’s Paige Lewis and Morgan Adams picked up honorable mention nods.
Local squads had just one player picked by division coaches for the South Small School first team as Olivia Ayres of Tioga made the grade.
Also named first-team All-Stars were Newfield’s Kelly Moravec and Jenny Goodwin; Candor’s Braelyn Hornick; and Sara Gardner of Odessa-Montour.
Newfield’s Katie Moravec was the division’s MVP.
Tioga’s Chloe Bellis leads off the second team. She’s joined by Odessa-Montour’s Grace Vondracek and Kara Reese; Newfield’s Maura Wood-Ellis; and Candor’s Jennah Kareem.
Local players to earn honorable-mention status were Spencer-Van Etten’s Tara Perkins and Sophia Dutra and Tioga’s Eve Wood and Giovanna Rossi.
