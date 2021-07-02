WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Minor Baseball All Star Coach Shane Mascho knew that Thursday’s winner’s bracket semifinal game against Athens would be their toughest test yet. And, with a group of players who didn’t get big-game experience last year due to COVID-19, he did not know how they would respond in a close game. They passed the test with flying colors as the young squad beat visiting Athens in a well-played 4-2 win in District 15 play Thursday evening.
“We haven’t had a real close game (until now), but they responded to the chance to get better,” Mascho said. “In our postgame conference we said ‘here are the three plays that won us this game’”.
While it was pitching and defense that stole the show, Wellsboro’s bats made their impact felt. With two on and one out, cleanup hitter Logan Stevens painted the chalk down the right field line to plate two and give Wellsboro a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
Wellsboro also flashed the leather in the first inning. Shea Davidson led off the bottom of the first for Athens with a flair in no man’s land, but Gage Baltzley made an excellent sliding catch to record the first out. Then, with a runner on first and one out, a ball was hit to Grady Morral at second base. Morral instinctively tagged the runner and threw to James Doughtie at first for the inning-ending double play.
Wellsboro starting pitcher Madden Mascho loaded the bases with walks to start the second, but the young pitcher buckled down and struck out three straight to end the inning in what ended up being Athens’ best chance at a big inning.
“It was one of those situations where he needed to play bear down,” Mascho said. “He’s a ballplayer. His brothers play ball, Maddie (his sister) plays ball and he’s played baseball and been around it as much as anyone in the district so that was a chance for him to say ‘I’ve got it, this is my time’ and he did.”
After setting down Wellsboro in the third inning, Athens got to work in the bottom of the frame. With Jacob Saxon and Graham Steinfelt on and one out, Griffin Smith singled to bring in two runs and cut the Wellsboro lead to 3-2. Mascho settled in though, and struck out two in a row to keep the score there at the halfway point.
Both teams went down without scoring in the fourth. Wellsboro made a pitching change as Baltzley came in with two outs in the fourth.
Wellsboro would add to the lead in the fifth. Mascho led off the inning with a double and was brought around to score on a Baltzley liner down the left field line. Athens did well to keep the deficit to two as they would cut down Baltzley later in the inning on a play at home for the third out, in which Baltzley looked to be shaken up.
He didn’t show any ill effects on the mound. Baltzley worked around a single and a walk by flashing the leather on a hard shot back to the mound that seemed destined for center field only to be snagged by the pitcher, and induced a strikeout looking to end the inning.
Wellsboro went down in order in the top of the sixth and Athens was in position to tie or win the game with a rally in the sixth. But, Baltzley struck out the side in order and Wellsboro knocked off the top-seeded team out of the Mid-East.
“There was a question (after the collision) of what does he have?” Mascho said about Baltzley. “Is he a kid that’s going to go out there and respond, obviously hurt. He went out there and responded. He’s a phenomenal ballplayer and he’s a leader for the club and the kids follow him and his attitude.”
Wellsboro advances to the winners’ bracket final on July 6th against the winner of a game between Towanda and Southern Tioga that was postponed to today.
Athens drops to the elimination bracket and will host Troy at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
