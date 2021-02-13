WYALUSING — The host Rams raced out to a 15-9 first-period lead and went up 28-14 by the half on the way to a 59-36 win over Sayre.
Any thoughts of a Redskins comeback faded in the third as Wyalusing built its lead to 46-26.
Sayre couldn’t stop Grayden Cobb, who had 25 points — 16 in the second half — on the the strength of five three-pointers. Blake Morningstar added 13 points for Wyalusing with Isaiah Way adding nine points and Hunter Moss chalking up seven points.
Nine Sayre players hit the scoring list led by seven points each from Connor Young and Dom Fabbri. Matt Lane and Nic Bentley had five points reach.
Sayre will visit Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Wellsboro 65, Athens 47
WELLSBORO — Wellsboro wasted little time getting up on Athens, expanding an 18-10 lead after a quarter to 34-20 by the half. Add a 19-8 third-period advantage for the host Green Hornets and the outcome was in the books.
Liam Manning led four Wellsboro players in double figures with 22 points. Connor Adams added 13 with Isaac Keane and Darryn Callahan garnering 12 points each.
For Athens, Mason Lister and Troy Pritchard paced the Wildcats with 11 points each.Tucker Brown and James Benninger-Jones had eight points each for Athens.
The Wildcats will try to break out of a midseason slump on Tuesday at North Penn/Mansfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.