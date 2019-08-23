Spencer-Van Etten/Candor

Football Schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Home games in bold

League games in italics

Friday, Sept. 6: at Sidney

Friday, Sept. 13: vs. Susquehanna Valley (at Candor)

Saturday, Sept. 21: at Walton

Friday, Sept. 27: vs. Moravia (HC at SVE)

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Newark Valley

Friday, Oct. 11: vs. Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour (HC at Candor)

Friday, Oct. 18: at Dryden

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Section III opponent (TBA at S-VE)

