MANSFIELD — Athens’ girls basketball squad pitched a first period shutout on the road and led from the start on the way to a 52-25 Northern Tier League win over North Penn/Mansfield Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats only netted five first-period points, but put 16 on the board in the second stanza to take a 21-5 lead at the half. Caydence Macik, who led all scorers with 20 points on the night, led a balanced Athens attack in the quarter with five points. Emma Bronson, Kayleigh Miller, Megan Collins, Natalee Watson and Mya Thompson also scored in the quarter.
The Lady Wildcats pulled away from there, netting 31 second half points to 20 for the Lady Mountaineers.
Macik also dominated on the glass for Athens with nine rebounds and added three steals. Miller finished with 12 points, six steals and five boards; and Collins had eight points and four assists.
Also for Athens, Watson had four points and four boards; Thompson had four rebounds and three points and Bartlow added four assists and three points.
Elizabeth Kahl and Sarah Spohn paced NP/M with six points each and Payton Chapel had five points.
Athens will visit Williamson for a 6 p.m. start on Thursday.
