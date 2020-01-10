DRYDEN — Waverly’s boys bowling team rebounded in fine fashion with a sweep of Dryden and Waverly’s girls picked up a virtual forfeit against a one-player team.
Waverly will host Union Springs/Port Byrion at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys
Waverly 4, Dryden 0
Zach Vanderpool continues to impress, throwing a 628 on the road to lead the Wolverines.
Waverly won the games 869-796, 880-728 and 936-728 to take the point for total pinfall 2,685-2,249.
Vanderpool rolled a 209 to open and followed with a 207 and a 212.
Cody Blackwell opened with a 202 on the way to a 548 for Waverly, teammate Derrick Canfield had a steady 531 and Matt Mauersberg finished off a 613 with a 216.
Also for Waverly, Ashton Pritchard rolled a 465 and Richard Stevens finished with a 335.
Eddy Pietrasz led Dryden with a 579 and Even Becraft had a 534.
Girls
Waverly 4, Dryden 0
Waverly was led by Mackenzie Plouse, who rolled a 223 in the middle of a 512.
Victoris Houseknecht had a 473 that opened with a 181 and Megan Lee kicked in a 405.
Also for Waverly, Morgan Lee had a 387; Shantilly Decker rolled a 362; and Sadie VCanAllen finished with a 316.
