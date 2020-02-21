WILLIAMSPORT — A trio of Athens grapplers are still alive for gold after the first day of the District IV Wrestling Championships on Friday.
The rest of the local cadre went down to defeat either in the first round or in the quarterfinals and will have to battle back through the wrestlebacks to reach next week’s regionals.
Everybody expected Athens’ Gavin Bradley — who had a bye for the first round — to move on in the championship bracket and he did just that. Bradley dispatched Southern Columbia’s Brady Feese with a pin in fifth-one seconds at 113.
Alex West at 182 also had a first-round bye. In the quarters, he hooked up with Dallas’s Mike Cook. The two battled for six minutes with West coming away with an 8-5 victory.
In a way, you could say that the Wildcats’ Keegan Braund had the best day of all of the local wrestlers. Braund was not the recipient of a first-round bye and had to take on Mt. Carmel’s Hunter Minnig. Braund needed just 35 seconds to get the first-round pin at 285.
Braund had a little bit more difficulty in the quarters with Central Columbia’s Alexx Eveland on the mat. He had a little bit more difficulty but not a lot as he pinned Eveland at the 3:43 mark.
The only other Valley wrestler with a first round win was Kaden Setzer. Facing Montgomery’s Blake Snyder, Setzer wasted little time getting on top and pinned Snyder at the 1:21 mark.
Setzer, though, would have the tables turned on him in the quarters as Southern Columbia’s Kole Briscoe pinned Setzer in 43 seconds.
The rest of the Valley contingent fell in their first mat encounter.
In first-round matches, Athens’ Jacob Courtney fell to Dallas’s Blake Sassaman 8-6 at 106; Athens’ Aidan Garcia fell by fall to Midd West’s Aidan Steininger at 126; at 132 Sayre’s Jake Burgess fell to Noah Hunt of Warrior Run; Athens’ Karter Rude, at 145, was pinned by Line Mountain’s Bryce Carl; at 152, Athens’ Zach Stafursky fell by fall to Line Mountain’s Maty Coller; 195, Athens’ Ben Pernaselli fell by fall to Montoursville’s Caleb Moser.
Sayre’s Jake Bennett had a first-round bye but fell to Montgomery’s Devon Deem in an 18-2 technical fall at 152.
