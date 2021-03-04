WILLIAMSPORT —The Athens girls took sixth at the District 4 Swimming Championships on Thursday.
The Wildcats scored 180 points, just one behind Shamokin for fifth. Danville won the title at 383.
Towanda took eighth at 100 points and Wellsboro had 30 points for 10th.
Athens’ Taegan Williams had a third-place finish in the 200 free in 2:04.39. Williams was also sixth in the 100 free in 58.56.
Towanda’s Juliana Varner took eighth in the 50 free in 27.96 and Taylar Fisher of Athens took sixth in the 100 back in 1:08.86, while Carlyn Warner of Wellsboro was ninth in 1:12.14.
Madison Robbins of Wellsboro took seventh (1:21.35) in the 100 breaststroke and Athens’ Raven McCarthy-Gardner (1:22.44) and Ally Thoman (1:23.23) and Abby Locke of Towanda (1:30.22) rounded out the top 10.
Emily Marshall of Athens was eighth in the 200 free in 2:23.82.
Fisher took seventh in the 200 IM 2:28.64
Fisher, Thoman, McCarthy-Gardner and Marshall took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 2:14.13 and Thoman, McCarthy-Gardner, Fisher and Williams took sixth in the 200 free relay in 1:58.42, while Towanda’s Locke, Ava Gannon, Varner and Zoie Lamphere took sixth in 4:31.73.
