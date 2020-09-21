NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Lowe homered and scored both runs against NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom, and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame 16 strikeouts to move closer to an AL East title by beating the New York Mets 2-1 Monday night.
The Rays trimmed their magic number to two for their first division title since 2010, a feat they can wrap up Tuesday. Tampa Bay started the day 3 1/2 games ahead of the New York Yankees.
DeGrom (4-2) pitched seven innings of two-run ball, striking out 14 to match his career high for the second time this season. He allowed four hits and walked two against the AL’s top team, enhancing his bid for a third straight Cy Young Award.
Lowe walked and scored in the second and launched a leadoff homer in the fourth.
Nationals 5, Phillies 1
WASHINGTON (AP) —Bryce Harper was hitless in his return from back stiffness and Philadelpia manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the third inning of a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday night that dropped the Phillies back to .500 and hurt their playoff hopes.
A day after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh off a loss to Toronto and coming out of the game, Harper went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the designated hitter, dropping his average to .254.
Third-place Philadelphia, trying for its first postseason appearance since 2011, fell to 27-27 and with six games left dropped behind Cincinnati (28-27) in the race among teams tor two playoff berths among teams that don’t finish first or second. San Francisco (26-26) and Milwaukee (26-27) also are in contention.
Cubs 5, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jon Lester scattered four hits over six innings and the Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Lester (3-2) struck out one and walked one in his first victory since Aug. 11. He retired the first nine batters he faced and kept the lowest-scoring team in the majors in check. Only two of Pittsburgh’s four hits left the infield, and the Pirates managed to get to third base just once while losing for the 13th time in 14 games.
Kyle Schwarber responded to being benched in the middle of a loss to Minnesota on Sunday by doubling twice and driving in a pair of insurance runs in the eighth with a shot to the gap in right-center field.
