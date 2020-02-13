WATKINS GLEN — The field house at Watkins Glen is always a difficult place to play.
Thursday night’s Waverly-Watkins Glen girls basketball showdown was a tighly-played contest for a half.
Then, up 25-16, Waverly erupted for a 24-point third quarter and eased to a 62-40 win over Watkins Glen.
The Wolverines didn’t have a lot working in the fist 16 minutes but pushed out to a nine-point halftime lead on the strength of a defense that allowed the Senecas just two points in the first quarter. The only Waverly player with more than four points in the opening period was Paige Lewis with five.
The third period was a ballgame in itself. Lewis again led the charge with eight points on three made baskets. Sidney Tomasso made good use of the free throw line for five points and Morgan Adams had four as the Wolverines got their offense in gear. On the other end of the court, the Senecas struggled to a nine-point total. Aislinn Klemann had five points in the period for Watkins Glen, but nobody else had more than two.
That put the Wolverines up 46-25 and let them cruise home from there.
Tomasso led Waverly with 15 points. Lewis finished with 14 points and Adams ended the night with 11 points.
In addition, Alyssa Sindoni and Lourden Benjamin had five points each; Gianna Picco had three points; and Gretchen Sowle added a deuce.
Klemann led Watkins Glen with eight points; Adrienna Solomon had seven points; and three players — Alexandria LaMoreaux, Kelsey Kernan and Amanda Wilber — had six points each for the Senecas.
Waverly will host Ithaca at 5:30 p.m. Monday. There will be no JV game.
