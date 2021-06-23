Forbes Award winners

2021- Collin Wright, Waverly

2020- Aaron Lane, Athens

2019- Dylan Ward, Waverly

2018- Ethan Lane, Athens

2017- Kalen Keathley, Athens

2016- Josh Mastrantuono, Waverly

2015- Tyler Forbes, Athens

2014- Troy Stivason, Athens

2013- Kyle Post, Sayre

2012- Jeff Mastrantuono, Waverly

2011- Taylor Skerpon, Sayre

2010- Kevin Gorman, Waverly

2009- Brian Sewalt, Waverly

2008- Mark Kuzma, Waverly

2007- Colin McDonald, Waverly

2006- Casey McDonald, Waverly

2005- Cory Raupers, Athens

2004- Jon Smith, Waverly

2003- Aaron Raupers, Athens

2002- Tyler Gutierrez, Waverly

2001- Pat Fell, Waverly

2000- Brian Howard, Waverly

1999- Mark Bradley, Sayre

1998- Dave Gabriel, Athens

1997- Brandon Uhl, Waverly

1996- Kevin Wheeler, Waverly

1995- Shawn Bradley, Athens

1994- Mike Angelo, Athens

1993- Erik Larson, Athens

1992- Chris Jones, Athens

1991- Mike Barton, Sayre

1990- Joe Tomasso, Waverly

1989- Patrick Esposito, Sayre

1988- Rob Wolfe, Sayre

1987- Matt Hutz, Athens

1986- John Brooks, Sayre

1985- Ken Bradley, Athens

1984- Mike Stolicker, Waverly

1983- Adrian Gorsline, Sayre

1982- Mike Testen, Athens

1981- Greg Poletto, Waverly

1980- Bill Simonovich, Sayre

1979- Kyle Raupers, Athens

1978- Jonathan Wells, Waverly

1977- Lenny Pientka, Athens

1976- Anton Bubniak, Sayre

1975- Jack Poll, Sayre

1974- Vic Northrup, Waverly

1973- Mike Webster, Athens

1972- Bob Seymour, Waverly

1971- Jerry Terwilliger, Waverly

1970- Patrick Joyce, Waverly

1969- James McCloe, Waverly

1968- Gary Munn, Sayre

1967- William Firestine, Athens

1966- John Ault, Waverly

1965- Gary Childs, Sayre

1964- John Baker, Athens

1963- John Dobberstein, Waverly

1962- Dave Ransom, Waverly

1961- John Scanlin, Sayre

1960- Gerald Cole, Athens

1959- Dick Rockwell, Waverly

Forbes Awards won (by school)

Waverly- 28

Athens- 21

Sayre- 14

———

Principals’ Award winners

2021- Gabby Picco, Waverly

2020- Melina Ortiz, Waverly

2019- Alex Tomasso, Waverly

2018- Elle Nittinger, Waverly

2017- Molly Ball, Sayre

2016- Paige Wampole, Sayre

2015- Kaylee Uhl, Waverly

2014- Elyse Skerpon, Sayre

2013- Monica Dougherty, Athens

2012- Jessica Kopatz, Athens

2011- Hannah Robinson, Sayre

2010- Erika Kisel, Waverly

2009- Mariah Conrad, Athens

2008- Morgan Hafer, Athens

2007- Katie Woodcock, Waverly

2006- Katie Mann, Waverly

2005- Mallory Hafer, Athens

2004- Alisha Struppler, Sayre

2003- Maryellen Onofre, Athens

2002- Jacky Gorman, Athens

2001- Christine Marking, Athens

2000- Kati Hughes, Waverly

1999- Michelle Vargo, Waverly

1998- Jen Nichols, Athens

1997- Emily Dugan, Athens

1996- Lori Allen, Athens

1995- Stacy Smith, Waverly

1994- Becky Baker, Waverly

1993- Lisa Allen, Athens

1992- Michelle Liechty, Athens and Michelle Shafer, Athens

1991- Gwen Lynch, Waverly

1990- Michelle Gilbert, Athens

1989- Janeen Schrann, Sayre

1988- Jill Stolicker, Waverly

1987- Kathy Dolan, Sayre

1986- Deb Wardrop, Athens

1985- Tres Mack, Waverly

1984- Robin Kinner, Athens

1983- Mary Terwilliger, Waverly

1982- Debra Keir, Athens

Principals’ Awards won (by school)

Athens- 17 (Liechty and Shafer count as one in 1992)

Waverly- 16

Sayre- 7

