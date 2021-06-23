Forbes Award winners
2021- Collin Wright, Waverly
2020- Aaron Lane, Athens
2019- Dylan Ward, Waverly
2018- Ethan Lane, Athens
2017- Kalen Keathley, Athens
2016- Josh Mastrantuono, Waverly
2015- Tyler Forbes, Athens
2014- Troy Stivason, Athens
2013- Kyle Post, Sayre
2012- Jeff Mastrantuono, Waverly
2011- Taylor Skerpon, Sayre
2010- Kevin Gorman, Waverly
2009- Brian Sewalt, Waverly
2008- Mark Kuzma, Waverly
2007- Colin McDonald, Waverly
2006- Casey McDonald, Waverly
2005- Cory Raupers, Athens
2004- Jon Smith, Waverly
2003- Aaron Raupers, Athens
2002- Tyler Gutierrez, Waverly
2001- Pat Fell, Waverly
2000- Brian Howard, Waverly
1999- Mark Bradley, Sayre
1998- Dave Gabriel, Athens
1997- Brandon Uhl, Waverly
1996- Kevin Wheeler, Waverly
1995- Shawn Bradley, Athens
1994- Mike Angelo, Athens
1993- Erik Larson, Athens
1992- Chris Jones, Athens
1991- Mike Barton, Sayre
1990- Joe Tomasso, Waverly
1989- Patrick Esposito, Sayre
1988- Rob Wolfe, Sayre
1987- Matt Hutz, Athens
1986- John Brooks, Sayre
1985- Ken Bradley, Athens
1984- Mike Stolicker, Waverly
1983- Adrian Gorsline, Sayre
1982- Mike Testen, Athens
1981- Greg Poletto, Waverly
1980- Bill Simonovich, Sayre
1979- Kyle Raupers, Athens
1978- Jonathan Wells, Waverly
1977- Lenny Pientka, Athens
1976- Anton Bubniak, Sayre
1975- Jack Poll, Sayre
1974- Vic Northrup, Waverly
1973- Mike Webster, Athens
1972- Bob Seymour, Waverly
1971- Jerry Terwilliger, Waverly
1970- Patrick Joyce, Waverly
1969- James McCloe, Waverly
1968- Gary Munn, Sayre
1967- William Firestine, Athens
1966- John Ault, Waverly
1965- Gary Childs, Sayre
1964- John Baker, Athens
1963- John Dobberstein, Waverly
1962- Dave Ransom, Waverly
1961- John Scanlin, Sayre
1960- Gerald Cole, Athens
1959- Dick Rockwell, Waverly
Forbes Awards won (by school)
Waverly- 28
Athens- 21
Sayre- 14
———
Principals’ Award winners
2021- Gabby Picco, Waverly
2020- Melina Ortiz, Waverly
2019- Alex Tomasso, Waverly
2018- Elle Nittinger, Waverly
2017- Molly Ball, Sayre
2016- Paige Wampole, Sayre
2015- Kaylee Uhl, Waverly
2014- Elyse Skerpon, Sayre
2013- Monica Dougherty, Athens
2012- Jessica Kopatz, Athens
2011- Hannah Robinson, Sayre
2010- Erika Kisel, Waverly
2009- Mariah Conrad, Athens
2008- Morgan Hafer, Athens
2007- Katie Woodcock, Waverly
2006- Katie Mann, Waverly
2005- Mallory Hafer, Athens
2004- Alisha Struppler, Sayre
2003- Maryellen Onofre, Athens
2002- Jacky Gorman, Athens
2001- Christine Marking, Athens
2000- Kati Hughes, Waverly
1999- Michelle Vargo, Waverly
1998- Jen Nichols, Athens
1997- Emily Dugan, Athens
1996- Lori Allen, Athens
1995- Stacy Smith, Waverly
1994- Becky Baker, Waverly
1993- Lisa Allen, Athens
1992- Michelle Liechty, Athens and Michelle Shafer, Athens
1991- Gwen Lynch, Waverly
1990- Michelle Gilbert, Athens
1989- Janeen Schrann, Sayre
1988- Jill Stolicker, Waverly
1987- Kathy Dolan, Sayre
1986- Deb Wardrop, Athens
1985- Tres Mack, Waverly
1984- Robin Kinner, Athens
1983- Mary Terwilliger, Waverly
1982- Debra Keir, Athens
Principals’ Awards won (by school)
Athens- 17 (Liechty and Shafer count as one in 1992)
Waverly- 16
Sayre- 7
