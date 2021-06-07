Waverly baseball back on top of IAC

TRUMANSBURG – Playing loose and having fun has been what the Waverly Wolverines baseball team has done best this season. Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning to Trumansburg, the Wolverines needed to do just that to capture their third IAC championship in four seasons.
That was when Brady Blauvelt cracked a double into left field, sending home two runs to give the road team the lead with just one inning to go. They would go on to add one more insurance run in the seventh to secure yet another IAC crown in a 4-2 victory.
“Brady has worked hard all season for us and he saw his pitch in the sixth inning,” said Waverly Head Coach Kyle MacDuffie. “This was a very hard fought game and you always get that when you’re going up against Coach Vorhees and Trumansburg.”
The ball game started with a run in the top of the first inning for the Waverly Wolverines. They were able to get out of the inning with a 1-0 lead after having the bases loaded for the majority of the frame.
The contest then remained scoreless for two innings until the Blue Raiders were able to score home a pair thanks to a two-RBI single from Tanner Potter, who also threw a complete game on the mound for the home squad. The 2-1 lead for the Blue Raiders remained for two more innings.
That was when the Wolverines used three runs in the final two innings to produce the final margin. It started with the Blauvelt hit, then Jason Pipher was able to score on a passed ball.
Trumansburg knew what was ahead of them in the bottom of the fourth inning as they started the inning with two quick outs. Their two-out hitting was able to get going as they got a runner on second and third-base. The final out was recorded by Wolverine sophomore Ty Beeman who ran into foul territory to track down a pop-up; That was when the celebration began.
Leading the team in hits in the championship effort was the duo of Blauvelt and Caden Hollywood. Blauvelt also had a game-high two RBI; Hollywood finished with one. Jason Pipher carried most of the weight on the mound for the Wolverines, pitching five innings of relief for Derek Seymour. Pipher recorded four strikeouts in the process.
Tanner Potter did most of the damage for the Blue Raiders on both components of the game. Potter had two RBI to go along with his seven strikeouts. Lucas Tanner earned a team-high two hits in the process.
“I have a young team this year and they just play better when they’re loose and having fun together,” McDuffee noted. “They’re always talking about baseball; even on the bus.”
With an IAC title now in hand, the Wolverines improve with an overall record of 14-4. They will now gear up for the Section IV Class B playoffs, as it is the first season for playoffs to be permitted in the Southern Tier. Trumansburg will also look to create havoc in Class C. Both playoff brackets are set to begin Monday.
