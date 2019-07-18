CHEMUNG — For the last 18 years one rite of summer has been originally, the Brent Kitchen, now the Brent Kitchen-Pam Wright Memorial Golf Tournament. After 18 years, the committee has decided to end the event.
The final Kitchen-Wright tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Tomasso’s Golf Course. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Thousands of dollars have been raised by the tournament over the years to be used towards cancer patients’ bills. Any cancer patient treated at the Guthrie Clinic or Robert Packer Hospital is eligible to receive aid.
Anyone interested in playing in the final Brent Kitchen-Pam Wright Memorial or donating is urged to call 570-888-6832.
