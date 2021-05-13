Athens holds off Wyalusing to stay in NTL hunt

ATHENS — Getting hot at the right point of a season is something that all teams strive for in any level of sport. For the Athens baseball squad, the team has certainly been hitting its stride as of late, winning five of their last six games after a 9-5 home win over Wyalusing in a matchup that played a major role in how the NTL Large school division will pan out.
The two teams won their respective pitching battles in the first inning, as no runs were allowed. However, in the second inning, all it took was one swing for the floodgates to open for the Wildcats. Sophomore Mason Lister hit a bomb to left centerfield in a solo home run that would lead to four more runs in the inning, giving Athens a 5-0 advantage before they returned to playing defense.
“That one smooth swing really sparked us and it helped us to tack on six more against probably one of the best pitchers in our league,” said Athens Head Coach Charlie Havens. “When we’re fired up like that and playing with a lot of energy is when we’re at our best.”
The Wildcats put themselves in a position to score two more in the next inning, before the Rams staged a comeback with five runs in the next two innings. Wyalusing’s consecutive runs forced a pitching change from Lister to fellow sophomore Cam Sullivan in the fourth inning with the score at 7-5 still in favor of the home team.
Two more insurance runs for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth allowed them to ward off any more runs from the Rams in the final inning to come away with the four-run victory.
Rejuvenating the Wildcat defense was Sullivan, who came in as relief and tossed seven strikeouts, leading all pitchers in the game. Kaden and Kyler Setzer took charge at the plate for Athens with two hits each while also combining for three RBI. Lister’s homer gave him a statline of two and hits and an RBI. Sophomore Jaren Glisson reached home plate three times in the contest which was good for a team best.
With the loss, Wyalusing now falls to 7-7 with a 3-5 division record. Wyalusing will next travel to Sayre on Friday for a big test before the start of the playoffs next week.
Coming into today’s contest, both teams were within reach of the NTL Large school title. With the win for Athens, they stayed in contention, now just a game back of Wellsboro at 10-7 (6-3) with three games remaining, just one of them being an NTL matchup.
“We had two bad weeks this season, but we kept coming to work everyday and getting better,” noted Havens. “We knew eventually it was going to click and everything is starting to come together and it’s a great time of the year for it.”
The Wildcats will have back-to-back matchups of top tier New York schools with a road test at Corning, who would be the equivalent to a Class 6A team in Pennsylvania. They follow with a matchup at home on Friday against Waverly.
