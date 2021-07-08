WELLSBORO — Sayre and Wellsboro battled for the right to advance to the Little League District 15 Majors finals in Wellsboro. In a game that will not soon be forgotten by either side, the two teams battled to a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth when the game was stopped for lightning.
The Sayre squad is protesting the District 15 ruling that the two teams should resume the game today. Sayre believes the game should have reverted back to the last completed inning — in this case the fifth — which would have Sayre up 5-4 and moving on to the finals.
Sayre struck first. Brendan Cooke and Justin Koenig led off the game with singles and advanced to second and third on passed balls and stolen bases. Cooke seized an opportunity to run home on a ball past the catcher. The aggressive running gave Sayre its only run of the inning and the early lead, 1-0.
Wellsboro answered in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Reed Richardson singled to center. Wellsboro’s next batter, Griffen Morral, crushed a ball over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run. Wellsboro took the lead 2-1 after three innings.
Sayre reclaimed its lead in the top of the fourth using small ball tactics. Jordan Brown led off the inning with a ground ball to center for a single. Chase Wheeler bunted Brown to second. Cam Ross walked to put runners at first and second for Sayre. Nolan Raupers doubled to right, which scored Brown and left runners on second and third. Cy Yeager got an RBI on a ground out for Sayre’s second run of the inning. Cooke singled to left field to score Raupers. Sayre led 4-2.
Wellsboro inched back into the game, scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth, fifth. and sixth innings.
In the fourth, Chace Priset doubled to lead off Wellsboro. Trevor Martin matched him with a another double in the next at bat. Martin’s double scored Priset and Wellsboro trailed 4-3.
In the top of the fifth, Sayre added a run to its tally. Cam Ross drove in Jordan Brown to restore Sayre’s two-run lead, 5-3.
Wellsboro responded with a double from Maxwell Mascho to lead off bottom of the fifth. Morral hit a single two batters later to plate Mascho and pull Wellsboro within one, 5-4.
Wellsboro’s Cohen Tennis stifled the Sayre bats in the top of the sixth inning to keep it a one-run game.
In its last chance, Wellsboro continued to battle. Martin led off with a double to left field. RJ Doughtie earned a base on balls. But, Sayre’s Brady Flynn struck out a batter and first baseman Justin Koenig caught a fly ball in foul territory for two outs. Undaunted, Wellsboro loaded the bases when Mascho singled to second.
The next batter, Richardson, singled in the game-tying run with a ground ball to third. The hard hit ball was bobbled for a moment and Richardson hustled to beat the throw to first. Wellsboro tied the game at 5-5 with bases loaded and two outs.
That is where weather paused the game. Sayre is scheduled to travel back to Wellsboro tonight at 6 p.m. to finish the game.
