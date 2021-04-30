ATHENS — With no postseason in New York state this past winter — meaning no chance for Tioga standout Gianni Silvestri to repeat as state champion — the race for the Morning Times’ Wrestler of the Year award became a runaway.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley put together a stellar junior campaign in which he captured North Section, District 4 and Northeast Regional gold.
The Athens standout would then secure his third PIAA state medal as he made a run all the way to the 113-pound final.
Bradley dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to Wyoming Area sophomore Jaden Pepe in the title match.
But no matter how his junior season ended, Bradley once again etched his name onto “The Wall” inside Athens wrestling room and he still has one more year to capture the gold.
“It’s just basically like every other season, really. I didn’t get what I wanted, but I put forth my best (effort) and I went out every match and wrestled the way that I know how to wrestle and the way I’ve been trained, the way my coaches want me to wrestle,” Bradley said of his junior season.
Bradley knows that if he wants to get on top of the podium in Hershey next March he has to do one thing — get to work.
“All I have to do is keep on working, keep on driving,” he said.
And that started just days after the 2021 PIAA Championships ended, according to Bradley.
“I was back in the room within a couple days. The very next week, literally, I was working out every day,” Bradley said. “As far as wrestling goes (my coaches) wanted to take a week off for a little bit of a mental break for them. For me, I was still wrestling by myself. You do take mental breaks and that’s really beneficial for everybody and that’s what I did too, but I still was wrestling and I was still training.”
Heading into his senior year, the now three-time PIAA medalist is looking to keep doing what he always does — score points and win matches.
“Not much different from this year, just to go out there and entertain but at the same time win matches,” Bradley said on his mindset heading into next season. “That’s the main goal is winning matches and that’s what I do.”
Morning Times All-Stars
Wrestling
Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley (Athens)
Newcomer of the Year: Mason Vanderpool (Athens)
All-Stars
Jake Courtney (Athens)
Kaden Setzer (Athens)
Karter Rude (Athens)
Zach Stafursky (Athens)
Chris Bathgate (Athens)
Connor Stotler (Waverly)
Ty Beeman (Waverly)
Gianni Silvestri (Tioga)
Emmett Wood (Tioga)
Caden Bellis (Tioga)
Levi Bellis (Tioga)
Tyler Roe (Tioga)
Donovan Smith (Tioga)
Mason Welch (Tioga)
Devin Beach (Spencer-Van Etten/Candor)
