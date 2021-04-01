Tioga's Ayres to soar with the Eagles

TIOGA CENTER — One thing we know about Olivia Ayres: She’s not going to let any grass grow under her feet for the next four years.
We knew she was going to play basketball at the next level. We also discovered she’s also planning on playing softball. She may even add field hockey later.
All this while getting her degree in childhood education.
“I want to get that degree and then come and be a teacher and coach as well at a high school,” she said.
That major makes Elmira College — which began as a teachers’ college and is still known for instructing the next generation of teachers to this day — an excellent choice.
“I chose Elmira because I like the campus and Coach P. (Head Coach Bridget Paluga) and Coach Phillips (assistant Thad) and the team really made me feel like part of their family,” Olivia said. “I had a zoom call with all the girls and I really connected with all of them. I also watch their games and I love their teamwork and ball movement.”
For her high school basketball coach, the secret to Ayres’ success isn’t such a secret.
“She works hard. She listens. She’s very coachable and she works her butt off at it,” said her high school coach Joe Robinson. “Any extra time she can spend in the gym, or on a softball field she’s out there working.”
Ayres has been working for this moment for a very long time.
“I’ve been playing travel ball since I was very young,” noted Ayres. “With corona, I really took the time to work on my skills and I played with ATA (Alpha Tier Athletics) and they really helped me, because with corona, we weren’t allowed to play any ball. They actually let us (play) outside and we had a lot of travel games. It helps a lot. I played with a girl who’s going D-1 and we played with a lot of girls who are around this area. It really helped with my skills and being involved.”
Before ATA, Ayres played with Brian Miller’s AAU squad, the Lady Huskies.
“She’s a good kid,” said Miller. “She plays hard. She’s one of those enthusiastic kids whose motor never stops. You see her in practices, high school games and AAU games and she was all over the place, up and down the floor, a relentless defender and constantly looking to take the ball to the basket or set somebody else up for a shot. Elmira’s going to have a really good college player because of her versatility.”
Her high school coach knows there are things to work on.
“We’ve talked about the things she needs to work on such as ball handling, creating her own shot and creating shots for teammates,” said Robinson. “If she’s wide open, her chances of making that three-pointer are pretty good, but now she has to add some stuff to her game. She’s stepping up a level.”
Ayres has been interested in the Soaring Eagles basketball program since before the current coaching staff took over. Ayres said the current staff really made her feel welcome.
“I loved how helpful they were to me and that’s the reason why I chose Elmira.”
Proximity also played a role in her decison.
“I was looking at all close schools because my family really matters to me and I want to be somewhere near them. Elmira was perfect. It’s about 30 minutes away and it works out really well for me.”
She’s also going to play softball “And maybe field hockey later,” she added.
She said playing the two sports was always been part of the plan.
“I’m going to start out with basketball and softball right now because they’re my two main focuses,” she said, adding, “basketball’s my main sport but I also love softball.”
She said she doesn’t think playing multiple sports at the next level will interfere with her academics.
“I’ve always done that my whole life, so I don’t think it’ll be a problem in college as long as I manage my schoolwork. I’m always trying to get ahead on my schoolwork.”
It helps that she already has a number of college credits — even if she’s not quite sure how many. She’s been taking courses in both liberal arts and in her intended major. The plan is to use some of those as a buffer that allows her to keep her workload managable.
“I think it’ll be way easier,” she said. “I know how the classes go. I know it’ll be harder in college, but I already have a feel for how they’ll be.”
Ayres had a number of people she wanted to thank.
“First and most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability and opportunity he’s given me to play.
“I’d like to thank my teachers for helping me reach my academic accomplishments and inspiring me.
“I’d also like to thank my high school coaches Joe and Josh Robinson, Heather Klossner, Ms. Hills, Ms. Riggs and my teammates for pushing me to a be a better athlete and always supporting me
“I would also like to thank my travel coach Brian Miller and the Lady Huskies. He coached me since fifth grade for six years. And also Alpha Tier Athletics my last year who I’m extremely grateful for. They gave us the opportunity to play basketball and extended their season from summer into fall so we could keep playing.
“And last but not least, I’d like to thank my parents (David and Valarie), my sisters and family for always supporting me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.