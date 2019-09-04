Athens boys dump Wellsboro

ATHENS — When a team holds an opponent to just seven shots on goal, that team has a good shot at a win.
Such was the case for the Athens boys soccer team in a 3-1 Northern Tier League win over Wellsboro Wednesday night.
Aaron Lane got Athens on the board first, taking a pass from Asher Ellis and cashing in at the 39:26 mark of the first half.
Luke Arnold had the other two Athens goals, connecting at the 22:27 mark on a rebound of a Nate Quinn shot and with an assist from Jesse Sumner at the 9:24 mark.
Wellsboro’s goal was scored goal by Kaeden Mann.
In all, Athens fired off 15 shots. and the Wildcats enjoyed a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Athens keeper Joel Maslin recorded five saves, and Wellsboro’s Ethan Ryan was credited with one save.
Athens will host North Penn/Liberty at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
North Penn/Liberty 9, Sayre 1
LIBERTY — Sayre scored first, but the host Mountaineers reeled off nine straight goals to get the win.
The game’s first tally was scored by Sayre’s Cody Benthyusen just 37 seconds into the game.
The wake-up call got the Mountaineers moving as Jackson Brion connected at the 34:56 and 31:25 marks for a 2-1 NP/L lead.
Caiden Alexander had the first of his three goals at 25:23, and Daniel Lawrence made it 4-1 with 21:41 to go in the half.
After the break, Alexander hit two more with Taylor Nelson, Derek Litzelman and Sam Baumgartner adding a score each.
Litzelman started in goal for the Mountaineers and logged four saves on six shots. Jaden Good saw three shots during his time in net and had one save.
For Sayre, Trevor Campbell had 45 shots aimed in his direction and recorded 13 saves. Connor Young came in and logged six saves on 10 shots.
The ghost squad also held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Sayre is scheduled to host Galeton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
