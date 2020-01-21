Getting 200 wins is pretty rare in the high school coaching ranks these days. With so many coaches either being pushed out or electing to take time off, there just aren’t that many who stick it out long enough to reach that type of milestone.
That’s why it was remarkable to see Waverly boys’ Coach Lou Judson climb to — and now past — that plateau.
Judson, who is in his 17th year as the head coach of the Wolverines, said that there are lot of factors involved in his and his teams’ success.
“I’ve coached boys varsity for 17 years. I look at all of the players I’ve had over the years and it reminds me of all of the relationships that I’ve encountered with parents and players. I’m very thankful to be able to do it this long.”
In order to be able to keep going, it takes more than the dedication of one person. Without support — both in the school and at home — it simply can’t be done.
“My wife (Jennifer Nichols Judson) has been a huge support. We have four kids and she understands what it takes to be successful. She was very successful in basketball herself so she knows the commitment it takes. She knows how I am,” Judson said.
Judson also pointed to support from the Waverly Central School District.
“The school district has been very supportive of me over the years. The Board of Education has hired me back every year, which I’m very thankful for, and I’ve had a consistent coaching staff all the way down through,” said Judson, who also praised the work of parents in the program.
“I’ve had a lot of parents who have been involved — a lot of dads who have been involved who know the game and have helped at the younger ages. When the kids get to me four or five or six years down the road, I don’t have to teach them as much as some programs do. I’m very thankful in that regard,” he said. “The support system I have from kindergarten through 12th graders is huge. It makes a successful program. You can’t do it by yourself which is why I surround myself with people who know the game of basketball.”
Judson also said that part of his program’s success comes from perseverance and keeping things in perspective.
“It means that we’ve put ourselves in a situation to be successful. I know how hard it is to get wins at the high school level and I don’t take anything for granted,” Judson said. “I’ve had some down years and I’ve had some great years and I want these guys to understand that it’s high school basketball and to have fun with it. I want them to enjoy the experience and enjoy the moment. I still do that to this day.”
Judson credited his mentors for helping him become a successful coach.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to have success in the game of basketball myself and I’ve always felt that I’ve had some good coaches over the years — good teachers of the game and this is something that I can do to instill in some of my players the work ethic, dedication, commitment, responsibility, as those coaches instilled in me,” Judson said.
A Troy High School and Mansfield University standout, Judson has the chops to command respect from the players he coaches, but he sees more important aspects of the position.
“They know that I can play the game myself and there’s a respect there, but at the same time, I’ve been very fortunate that the players that I’ve had over the last 17 years and the families that have been able to be a part of that have been outstanding. I know a lot of coaches around the area don’t have the same type of families that I’ve been able to be around, so I’m extremely thankful,” said Judson.
While he has enjoyed all the victories, Judson knows his job is bigger than just winning basketball games.
“(Having) 200 (now 203) wins is great, but what’s important about that is the lives, hopefully, that I’m touching in a way that will make them productive citizens down the road and make sure that they understand that there’s a lot of commitment and sacrifice that’s involved with success,” Judson said. “They see the sacrifice that my family makes for me. They see that and I think they go out of their way to put the extra time in because they see how hard I work at it, how hard my assistant coach works at it and they want to be successful themselves.”
And Judson’s not going anywhere any time soon.
“It’s been a great ride. I still love to do it and I hope to do it for several years.”
