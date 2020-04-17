Waverly senior Scott Woodring made history on Thursday as the standout was named First-Team All-State in Class B by the New York State Sportswriters Association — becoming the first ever Wolverine to earn that honor.
The six-foot-eight center averaged 26.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game in his senior season for the Wolverines. He overcame two knee surgeries during his high school career leading up to the feat.
“I just thought of all the people that support me in my life to help me accomplish something like that,” Woodring said of making the All-State team. “My family, teammates and friends all helped me get to that point, and my coach especially helped me over the years to get better.”
Waverly coach Lou Judson said the honor was well-deserved.
“The thing that came to mind initially was just (pride),” Judson said. “Just proud that he was able to receive these types of accomplishments for all the hard work he’s put in is extremely well deserved.”
“To see a young man that stands for so many great things receive such a great honor makes me extremely proud to be his coach,” he added.
Woodring said he was not expecting the honor.
“It came as a surprise,” he said. “I put the work in, but I don’t really work for things like that. I work for team accomplishments and stuff like that. But it’s nice to get recognized.”
He attributed his success in games to hard work during practice — and constant support from his coach and teammates.
“I think it was just practice. My teammates pushing me in practice and my coach pushing me in practice to get better. Working hard in practice,” Woodring said.
As for celebrating, Woodring has no plans to do so, and he will get right back to work.
“I’m going to work harder,” he said. “I have more things to accomplish in college that are bigger.”
Woodring recently committed to play basketball at Mansfield University, where he will major in education.
