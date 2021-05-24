WAVERLY — A pair of five-run innings in the fifth and sixth propelled a 15-7 home victory for the Waverly Wolverines in IAC baseball play over the Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders on Monday.
The Crusaders drew blood first as they batted in three runs in the top of the third to take the quick lead. Waverly then quickly responded with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. That snowballed into 10 unanswered runs through the course of the next three frames. The Wolverines added insurance runs in the last two innings to hold off END for the eight-run victory.
Caden Hollywood pioneered the Waverly offense with three hits to go along with his three runs scored. Kaden Wheeler also ran home three times as Nick VanHouton had a pair of runs and hits, recording a triple in the process.
The Wolverines now improve to 11-3 on the season with three consecutive games in three days coming up starting with a home game tomorrow against Newark Valley.
Softball
Tioga 3, Candor 0
The Tioga softball team squeaked out an old-fashioned defensive battle over IAC rival Candor in a 3-0 finish at home on Monday. Abby Foley was the difference in the contest as she accounted for four of her team’s 12 hits.
The Tigers circled their first run of the contest in the second inning, following up with a pair of runs in the fourth to secure the three-run victory with their defense throughout the course of the final three innings.
Kindra Wessels tossed a complete game in the pitching circle giving up just four hits and three walks. She also struck out seven batters in the process.
Foley’s game-high four hits were followed by two hits a piece from Olivia Ayres, Mackenzie Luther, and Julia Bellis. Luther also scored two runs for the Tigers.
Tioga now improves to 8-3 on the season and will host Edison for another IAC contest tomorrow as well.
Elmira Notre Dame 11, Waverly 4
The No. 1 ranked team in all of New York State for Class C softball was too much to handle for the Wolverines on Monday, falling 11-4 to the Crusaders at home.
END used a six-run fourth inning to break open a tie that the Wolverines worked three innings for; scoring a run in each of the first three innings. The six-run streak for the Crusaders was followed by a two-run fifth to secure the seven-run road win.
Sidney Tomasso saw no dip in her batting average as she cranked out three hits to go along with three runs. Michaela Lauper scored the other run for the Wolverines in the matchup.
With one of the toughest schedules in Section IV, Waverly now falls to 6-8 overall on the shortened season. They will have a quick turnaround when they face Lansing today at their home field.
