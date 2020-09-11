ATHENS — Most high school teams have to rebuild on a regular basis. The lucky ones get to reload.
What then, do we make of the Athens volleyball team?
The Wildcats have seven seniors and two other returners on the 10-player varsity roster.
The “senior seven” are Leah Liechty, Kayleigh Miller, Taylor Field, Kylie Jayne, Grace Witherow, Gia Perry and Kim Wheeler, who took last season off before returning.
Junior Ally Martin and sophomore Jenny Ryan round out the returning players and Taylor Walker is the lone newbie.
Considering that the Wildcats were 7-6 in league play — and realistically could have been 9-4 — and 11-8 overall, the team should feel quite confident that a good season is in the offing.
“I’ve been coaching the seniors since their sophomore year,” said head coach Heather Hanson. “It’s an exciting interesting year.”
Hanson said she’s seen tremendous growth in that time.
“I’m so excited for them because they’ve grown into quite the team. They’ve always been a dominant, phenomenal group with a lot of leaders on the team. They definitely are the team to watch. When I came on and right away there were some outstanding athletes on the team. Leah and Kayleigh were on varsity that year. Kylie Jayne saw some time and Taylor Field came on as our Libero and it’s been clicking ever since.”
Hanson will be mixing seniority and youth in a starting lineup that included Liechty, Miller Field and Jayne with Walker, Martin and Ryan, but said that the team is far more than that.
“Volleyball is such a team sport,” she said. “It’s not just those six girls on the court; it’s our bench, it’s the fans. It’s been really hard. It’s devastating for me. People can say. ‘I play the sport for the sport.’ Of course you do. But the kids work their butts off and they want to show their parents and their fans what they’ve done and why they work so hard. I’m excited for them to get the chance to play for them.”
Hanson said that mental toughness will be a team strength.
“They are the strongest team I’ve ever coached in my decades of coaching. Their potential is limitless this year. There’s no team that I think we can’t beat. They have to show up.”
The standards at Athens are high, especially considering her team’s seniority.
“I don’t accept bad passes. That’s the Wildcat standard.,” Hanson said, adding that the standards have gone up. “My first standard was to have a team dynamic — to have the girls talking and supporting each other. That takes time. These girls have it this year.”
Hanson said ball control was her team’s key to success.
“If we focus on ball control, that’s going to get us the wins,” she said. “That lets the record speak for itself.”
