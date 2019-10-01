Lady Redskins fall to visiting Troy
Buy Now

Sayre’s Julia Boyle sets up teammate Gabby Randall during Monday’s match against Troy.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

SAYRE — The visiting Troy Trojans made quick work of Sayre on Monday as they swept the Northern Tier League volleyball match.

Troy won the sets 25-20, 25-12, 25-14.

Julia Boyle led Sayre with four points, four assists and three digs. Ellie Boyle added three points, three assists and one kill, while Alexis Post finished with five digs and Maddie Wilson added three blocks.

JV: Troy won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-13 on Monday.

Load comments