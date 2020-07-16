NTYFL pulls plug on 2020 season

VALLEY — It is with great sadness that we announce the cancelation of the Northern Tier Youth Football League (NTYFL) 2020 football and cheer season. No sanctioned events will be held this year.
Due to concerns with COVID-19 and keeping our children and communities safe we had to make this extremely hard decision.
We appreciate all the support from the communities! We hope to be back to playing youth sports and entertaining the communities as soon as possible.
