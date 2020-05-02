The NYSPHSAA decided to cancel its spring sports season entirely on Friday, in conjunction with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to close schools to in-person learning for the remainder of the year.
It was announced last week that the NYSPHSAA would cancel any postseason play, but there was hope that a local section schedule could still be played.
“Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers.”
Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh expressed his disappointment in losing out on the spring season, though he did anticipate it.
“(It was) pretty much expected, but it was sad today when we got the final news,” he said. “That last hope is gone.”
“We have a lot of students — 36 seniors included — who are extremely disappointed,” he added.
McIntosh said he has now begun preparations for fall sports, emphasizing that the Wolverines will be ready to go in the fall.
“We’ll plan for a fall season,” he said. “Everything is the governor’s call, but if we’re going to play ball, we’re ready.”
