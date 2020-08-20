I have been very fortunate to have met some fine outdoor folks in my 74 ½ years on this earth. For the next several columns, my reflections on some of them.
Rory O’Donnell – Wonderful young man and my sometimes trout fly fishing buddy on Loyalsock creek in the l970’s. Son of Fred and Trannie of the Loyalsock Township section of Williamsport, he died tragically in an industrial accident at the age of about 20. You do not forget your friends who die young.
Rory was addicted to fly fishing a few stretches of Loyalsock Creek that other fly fishing anglers did also. These stretches were ideal for casting flies; and they were easily waded with a bit of caution.
I arrived at a stretch of the “Sock” one day in May in early afternoon. It was a great time of day for mayfly, caddis and stonefly hatches. I parked my car and headed to the stream right along the road. Rory saw me and yelled “tie on a size 14 Adams dry fly Jim.” What a great piece of advice. I hooked and landed many trout that afternoon. It is rare that you get advice of a fellow angler before you start fishing on what fly and size to use. It is like being in a private box for a stage show. That one day stands out to me every time I think fondly of Rory. If you are an angler, you will certainly understand.
Young Rory will always be a pleasant memory to me.
Get out and enjoy God’s nature. He designed it for all of us.
