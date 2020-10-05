SAYRE — Locked in a tight 2-2 contest at the half, Sayre (2-5) saw Northeast Bradford (5-4) score the game’s last two goals to post a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Nathan Gruchocki opened the scoring 15:47 into the game with a goal for NEB, but Mason Hughey tallied just 13 seconds later to knot the game at 1-1.

The Panthers’ Brandon Kuhn wrapped up a flury of goals when he buried a shot at the 16:29 mark.

NEB’s 2-1 lead stood until Sayre’s Brayden Post was knocked down in the box with 2:10 to play in the first half. With the penalty-shot opportunity, Post slipped the shot past the goalie’s left side to tie the game at 2-2.

That score stood until, with 15:37 gone in the second half, Kuhn scored again for a 3-2 game.

Once again, Sayre answered — this time on a drive by Hughey with 67:14 off the clock.

Gavin Merritt put the Panthers up again at 4-3, just under two minutes later, but this time the host side couldn’t answer. Merritt ended the scoring at the 76:66 mark.

Goalie Cole Gelbutis stopped nine shots in goal for Sayre, which touched off 10 shots.

Sayre is scheduled to visit Williamson at 4 p.m. today.

Athens 4, North Penn/Liberty 0

LIBERTY — It’s hard to put goals on the board when you don’t have many shots on goal.

Athens held NP/L to four shots Saturday morning on the way to the NTL shutout.

Travis Reynard opened the scoring unassisted with a rocket to the left side of the net.

Joey Toscano took the rebound of a Tyler Chambers shot and punched it into the net to make it 2-0.

Toscano made it 3-0 unassisted when he found the corner of the net and then took a feed from Reynard and sent it in for a hat trick and the final tally of the game.

Four shots by NP/L turned into four saves for Athens’ Asher Ellis. Athens, which also had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, also pounded out 22 shots to give Mountaineer goalie Stettson McGovern a workout on the way tio 16 saves.

The schedule says that Athens (6-1) will host Williamson at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

