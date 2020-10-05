SAYRE — Locked in a tight 2-2 contest at the half, Sayre (2-5) saw Northeast Bradford (5-4) score the game’s last two goals to post a 5-3 win on Saturday.
Nathan Gruchocki opened the scoring 15:47 into the game with a goal for NEB, but Mason Hughey tallied just 13 seconds later to knot the game at 1-1.
The Panthers’ Brandon Kuhn wrapped up a flury of goals when he buried a shot at the 16:29 mark.
NEB’s 2-1 lead stood until Sayre’s Brayden Post was knocked down in the box with 2:10 to play in the first half. With the penalty-shot opportunity, Post slipped the shot past the goalie’s left side to tie the game at 2-2.
That score stood until, with 15:37 gone in the second half, Kuhn scored again for a 3-2 game.
Once again, Sayre answered — this time on a drive by Hughey with 67:14 off the clock.
Gavin Merritt put the Panthers up again at 4-3, just under two minutes later, but this time the host side couldn’t answer. Merritt ended the scoring at the 76:66 mark.
Goalie Cole Gelbutis stopped nine shots in goal for Sayre, which touched off 10 shots.
Sayre is scheduled to visit Williamson at 4 p.m. today.
Athens 4, North Penn/Liberty 0
LIBERTY — It’s hard to put goals on the board when you don’t have many shots on goal.
Athens held NP/L to four shots Saturday morning on the way to the NTL shutout.
Travis Reynard opened the scoring unassisted with a rocket to the left side of the net.
Joey Toscano took the rebound of a Tyler Chambers shot and punched it into the net to make it 2-0.
Toscano made it 3-0 unassisted when he found the corner of the net and then took a feed from Reynard and sent it in for a hat trick and the final tally of the game.
Four shots by NP/L turned into four saves for Athens’ Asher Ellis. Athens, which also had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, also pounded out 22 shots to give Mountaineer goalie Stettson McGovern a workout on the way tio 16 saves.
The schedule says that Athens (6-1) will host Williamson at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.